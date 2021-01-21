US President Joe Biden reverses Muslim travel ban in first batch of executive orders

US President Joe Biden Wednesday signed several executive orders hours after being sworn in as the 46th president, reversing policies from former President Donald Trump, including what became known as the “Muslim ban”.

Among the most notable actions signed by Biden were to end the travel ban on some Muslim-majority countries. Trump issued the ban in what many said was unfair and racist.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden has also halted a Trump order which helped fund the construction of the border wall with Mexico.

Watch: US President Joe #Biden signs a raft of executive orders to launch his administration, including a decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord.https://t.co/W7FdrEbWxA pic.twitter.com/o5RC263CUd — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 20, 2021

The US will rejoin the Paris Climate accord in 30 days - something which Biden vowed to do while on the campaign trail. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted about the anticipated move earlier in the day.

In one of his first cabinet announcements, Biden nominated former Secretary of State John Kerry to be his special envoy on climate change.

To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.

Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!

We are together.

We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 20, 2021

Coronavirus and the WHO

Biden signed an order that will require the use of facemasks in federal buildings and relaunching the pandemic response team at the National Security Council. It was disbanded by Trump.

Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of US citizens filed for unemployment and have been unable to pay off debt, including student loans. Biden asked to extend a freeze loan payments for federal student loans until Sept. 30.

The US will also rejoin the World Health Organization as per Biden’s order.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that more executive actions would be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Read more: 'Breath of fresh air' as Biden picks officials, signals seriousness on climate change

- With Reuters