.
.
.
.
Language

US President Joe Biden reverses Muslim travel ban in first batch of executive orders

US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021. (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden reverses Muslim travel ban in first batch of executive orders

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden Wednesday signed several executive orders hours after being sworn in as the 46th president, reversing policies from former President Donald Trump, including what became known as the “Muslim ban”.

Among the most notable actions signed by Biden were to end the travel ban on some Muslim-majority countries. Trump issued the ban in what many said was unfair and racist.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden has also halted a Trump order which helped fund the construction of the border wall with Mexico.

The US will rejoin the Paris Climate accord in 30 days - something which Biden vowed to do while on the campaign trail. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted about the anticipated move earlier in the day.

In one of his first cabinet announcements, Biden nominated former Secretary of State John Kerry to be his special envoy on climate change.

Coronavirus and the WHO

Biden signed an order that will require the use of facemasks in federal buildings and relaunching the pandemic response team at the National Security Council. It was disbanded by Trump.

Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of US citizens filed for unemployment and have been unable to pay off debt, including student loans. Biden asked to extend a freeze loan payments for federal student loans until Sept. 30.

The US will also rejoin the World Health Organization as per Biden’s order.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that more executive actions would be announced in the coming days and weeks.

Read more: 'Breath of fresh air' as Biden picks officials, signals seriousness on climate change

- With Reuters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More