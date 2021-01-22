.
.
.
.
Language

New US national security advisor holds introductory calls with European officials

WILMINGTON, DE - NOVEMBER 24: National Security Advisor nominee Jake Sullivan speaks after being introduced by President-elect Joe Biden as he introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. As President-elect Biden waits to receive official national security briefings, he is announcing the names of top members of his national security team to the public. Calls continue for President Trump to concede the election as the transition proceeds. Mark Makela/Getty Images/AFP
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. (AFP)

New US national security advisor holds introductory calls with European officials

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Washington

Published: Updated:

The White House's new national security chief on Thursday held introductory calls with officials from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan, according to a National Security Council spokeswoman's statement released on Friday.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed issues related to China, Iran, Russia, North Korea and the coronavirus pandemic with the officials and underscored President Joe Biden's “intention to strengthen the transatlantic alliance” with European allies, said spokeswoman Emily Horne.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More