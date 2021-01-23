.
US calls on Russia to release protesters, condemns ‘harsh tactics’

Reuters

The US on Saturday called on Russian authorities to release protesters and journalists detained across Russia at demonstrations supporting detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and condemned what it called “harsh tactics” used against them.

“We call on Russian authorities to release all those detained for exercising their universal rights,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, calling for Navalny’s “unconditional” release.

