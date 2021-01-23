US calls on Russia to release protesters, condemns ‘harsh tactics’

The US on Saturday called on Russian authorities to release protesters and journalists detained across Russia at demonstrations supporting detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and condemned what it called “harsh tactics” used against them.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

“We call on Russian authorities to release all those detained for exercising their universal rights,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, calling for Navalny’s “unconditional” release.

Read more:

Police detain 3,454 people at rallies across Russia in support of Navalny

Ally of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says more protests planned next weekend

Police detain over 1,000 people, Navalny’s wife at protests across Russia