US to review peace deal with Taliban, senior Biden official tells Afghan counterpart

The United States will review the peace deal reached with the Taliban under the Trump administration, a senior US official told his Afghani counterpart in a phone call Friday.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan “made clear” the US’ intention to the review the agreement, a spokesperson from his office said in a statement.

The review will include assessing “whether the Taliban was living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders,” NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne said.

During his call with Afghanistan’s Hamdullah Mohib, Sullivan underscored that the US would support the peace process in an effort to achieve “a durable and just political settlement and permanent ceasefire.”

Sullivan also voiced US support for protecting the “extraordinary gains” made by Afghan women, girls and minority groups as part of the peace process.

Before the start of the peace talks last year, authorities released more than 5,000 Taliban inmates as demanded by the group in the deal with Washington.

In return, the Taliban agreed to give some security guarantees and participate in peace talks aimed at ending the country’s war.

Under the landmark deal signed last year, the US pledged to pull out all foreign forces from Afghanistan by May 2021.

- With AFP