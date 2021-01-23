Veteran talk show host Larry King dead at age 87: Statement

Veteran talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87, Ora Media announced on Saturday in a statement on King’s personal Twitter account.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement said.



No further details were shared in regard to the cause of his death.



On January 3, CNN announed that King, one of the network's biggest stars, had been in the hospital for more than one week due to a COVID-19 infection, according to AFP.

He also had Type 2 diabetes and had a long history of medical issues, including several heart attacks, lung cancer and angina, a condition caused by reduced blood flow to the heart, AFP reported.

Television and media legend

The legendary host is one of the most recognizable figures on US television, known for his signature rolled-up shirtsleeves, multi-colored ties, suspenders and big glasses.



Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021



His list of interviewees has ranged from every US president since 1974 to world leaders Yasser Arafat and Vladimir Putin, and celebrities Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando and Barbra Streisand.



If required to choose most classic "Larry King Live” ever, here it is — Sinatra, 1988: pic.twitter.com/bFj67xMhsq — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 23, 2021



King hosted CNN's “Larry King Live” for 25 years, retiring in 2010.

He continued to do interviews on his own website and then, in 2012, he began hosting “Larry King Now” on Ora TV, an on-demand digital network that he co-founded.

In 2013, he also began hosting a show called “Politicking with Larry King” on Ora TV.



With AFP

Read more:

CNN’s Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19

Sheldon Adelson: Billionaire Republican donor, casino mogul dead at age 87

Bond actress Tanya Roberts dies in Los Angeles at 65