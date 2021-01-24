Kremlin accuses US of interfering in Russian ‘domestic affairs’

The Kremlin on Sunday accused the US embassy of interfering in Russia’s domestic affairs after the mission distributed a “demonstration alert” to US citizens in Russia recommending they avoid protests.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Of course, these publications are inappropriate,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokeswoman Dmitry Peskov told a state TV channel in comments carried by Russian news agencies. “And of course indirectly, they are absolutely an interference in our domestic affairs.”

Russian police arrested more than 3,400 people Saturday in nationwide protests demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin’s most prominent foe, according to a group that counts political detentions.

Read more:

Police detain 3,454 people at rallies across Russia in support of Navalny

Ally of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says more protests planned next weekend

Police detain over 1,000 people, Navalny’s wife at protests across Russia

Last Update: Sunday, 24 January 2021 KSA 14:40 - GMT 11:40