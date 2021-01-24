.
.
.
.
Language

Two earthquakes hit Chile, South Shetland Islands with no major damage

Cracks appear in and along a road near Quellon, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, after an earthquake. (AP)
Cracks appear in and along a road near Quellon, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, after an earthquake. (File photo: AP)

Two earthquakes hit Chile, South Shetland Islands with no major damage

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Santiago

Published: Updated:

Two almost simultaneous earthquakes were felt Saturday in the South Shetland Islands in the Antarctica and in central Chile, where buildings shook in the country’s capital. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The quake in the South Shetland Islands had a magnitude of 6.9 with a depth of 9.6 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey, while the earthquake in Chile had a magnitude of 5.8.

Chile’s Interior Ministry said on Twitter the South Shetland Islands quake was 216 kilometers northeast of the country’s O’Higgins scientific base, and called for coastal regions in the Antarctica to be evacuated because of a tsunami risk.

Almost simultaneously a 5.8 magnitude quake swayed buildings in central Chile, including in the capital of Santiago. The quake had a depth of 110 kilometers.

“As of this moment, there are no reports of damages to people or infrastructure or of alterations to basic services because of this earthquake,” said Chile’s national emergency center Onemi.

Some people in Chile received the evacuation message on their cellphones by mistake, which authorities attributed to a technical error. The mistake led to confusion and local media showed hundreds of people starting to evacuate in the coastal region of La Serena in the country’s north. They were later told it was a false alarm.

More than 160 people evacuated the four Chilean bases in Antarctica, Onemi reported.

Read more:

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake shakes eastern Turkey: Disaster authority

Indonesian earthquake: more bodies retrieved from rubble

Child dies in 6.4 magnitude Croatia earthquake

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules Dubai Police shuts down desert camp party for flouting COVID-19 rules
Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries Saudi Arabia reports 356 COVID-19 cases, 298 recoveries

Before you go

India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing
India glacier avalanche leaves 18 dead, more than 200 missing

Explore More