NEWS
WORLD

Putin calls protests demanding Navalny’s release illegal and dangerous

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a protest rally ahead of President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Monday 25 January 2021
Text size A A A

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday called weekend protests demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny illegal and dangerous.

Putin, fielding questions from students, said nobody should use illegal actions to further their own political interests.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police detained more than 3,000 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday after tens of thousands of people ignored extreme cold and police warnings to publicly call for Navalny’s release.

Read more:

Navalny aide calls for fresh anti-Kremlin rallies

EU ministers debate response to Navalny crackdown

Polish president urges EU sanctions over Navalny detention: Report

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 25 January 2021 KSA 18:22 - GMT 15:22

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top