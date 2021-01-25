Putin to address World Economic Forum in Davos for first time since 2009

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address this week’s annual World Economic Forum in Davos by video conference, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday.

The forum, which gathers business chiefs, political thinkers and state leaders, is online this year due to COVID-19.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Putin did not feature on the pre-conference agenda.

Interfax said Putin had not taken part in Davos since 2009 when he was Russian prime minister.

If he does take part, his appearance is likely to be contentious with critics at a time when the West is weighing possible new sanctions against Russia over its treatment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Read more:

EU ministers debate response to Navalny crackdown

Polish president urges EU sanctions over Navalny detention: Report

EU top official Michel phones Russia’s Putin to demand Navalny’s release

Last Update: Monday, 25 January 2021 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07