Scotland’s Sturgeon vows to hold ‘legal’ independence vote

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Sunday said she planned to hold a legal referendum on independence from Britain despite Westminster’s opposition, as an opinion poll showed a majority would vote yes.

If her Scottish National Party (SNP) wins a strong showing in regional elections in May, Sturgeon said she would seek a fresh referendum even though Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said such a vote should only be held once in a generation.

“I want to have a legal referendum, that is what I am going to seek the authority of the Scottish people for in May and if they give me that authority, that’s what I intend to do,” she told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

Johnson “will flatly refuse the demand,” The Sunday Times quoted senior government sources as saying.

Sturgeon cited the fact that “the polls now show that a majority of people in Scotland want independence.”

A Sunday Times poll found 50 percent of Scottish voters wanted another referendum in the next five years and 49 percent would vote for independence, while 44 percent would reject it.

A 2014 referendum saw 55 percent vote “no.”

