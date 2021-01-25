US military in South China Sea not good for peace: Beijing

The United States often sends ships and aircraft into the South China Sea to “flex its muscles” and this is not good for peace, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after a US aircraft carrier group sailed into the disputed waterway.

Read more: US warship cruises past China-claimed Spratly Islands in South China Sea

The strategic South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade flows each year, has long been a focus of contention between Beijing and Washington, with China particularly angered by US military activity there.

The US carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt and accompanied by three warships, entered the waterway on Saturday to promote “freedom of the seas,” the US military said, just days after Joe Biden became US president.

“The US frequently sends aircraft and vessels into the South China Sea to flex its muscles,” the foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, told reporters, responding to the US mission.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian takes a question at the daily media briefing in Beijing on April 8, 2020. (AFP)

“This is not conducive to peace and stability in the region.”

China has repeatedly complained about US Navy ships getting close to islands it occupies in the South China Sea, where Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan all have competing claims.

The carrier group entered the South China Sea at the same time as Chinese-claimed Taiwan reported incursions by Chinese air force jets into the southwestern part of its air defense identification zone, prompting concern from Washington.

China has not commented on what its air force was doing, and Zhao referred questions to the defense ministry.

He reiterated China’s position that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and that the US should abide by the “one China” principle.

Biden’s new administration says the US commitment to Taiwan is “rock-solid.”

The US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is the democratic island’s most important international backer and main arms supplier, to China’s anger.

Read more:

Samsung’s scion Lee will not appeal prison sentence for bribery: Lawyers

EU ministers debate response to Navalny crackdown

Explainer: Everything you need to know about Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Last Update: Monday, 25 January 2021 KSA 12:18 - GMT 09:18