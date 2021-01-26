Biden to approach US-China relations with ‘patience’

The US is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with “patience,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.

“We’re starting from an approach of patience as it relates to our relationship with China,” Psaki told a White House briefing. “That means we are going to have consultations with our allies. We’re going to have consultations with Democrats and Republicans and we’re going to allow the inter-agency process to work its way through to review and assess how we should move forward with our relationship.”

