Stakeholder capitalism takes center stage with Middle East leaders at virtual WEF

The third day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Agenda brought together leaders from across the Middle East region to discuss what policies, practices and partnerships needed to effectively foster stakeholder capitalism.

The annual WEF event held in Davos, Switzerland, was rescheduled from late last year due to organizer concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic with the ongoing event dubbed “The Davos Agenda.” The event will be followed by special annual meeting of leaders in Singapore in May.

On Tuesday, leaders from across the Middle East, including Abdulla Bin Touq, the Minister of Economy for the UAE, Anas Alfaris, President of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Khalid Humaidan, CEO of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, and Henadi Al Saleh, Chair of the Board of Directors, Agility, took to the stage to discuss how stakeholder capitalism can be embraced within the region. The panel is moderated by Al Arabiya Senior Presenter Lara Habib.

Earlier in the event, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged global leaders to avoid starting a “new Cold War,” and called for global unity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese leader also reaffirmed Beijing’s ambitious climate pledges to slash carbon emissions by 65 percent by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 – both significant commitments as China emits a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gases.

Russian Presdient Vladimir Putin is also reported to be addressing WEF this week. Putin has not participated in Davos since 2009 when he was Russia’s Prime Minister.

