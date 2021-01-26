Trump opens Florida office to handle his former US Presidential duties

Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday that will handle his duties as a former US president and seek to further his administration’s agenda.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” a statement said.

The announcement came on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. The Senate trial is expected to start on Feb. 9.



In a farewell speech one day before his successor Joe Biden is inaugurated as president of the United States, US President Donald Trump says, "This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous."https://t.co/86jGAxYGaS pic.twitter.com/i6nzj4tsFL — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 19, 2021



In farewell remarks on his last day as president last Wednesday, Trump told supporters: “We will be back in some form.” Trump has made no public appearances since flying that day to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Before leaving office, Trump talked with associates about forming a political party called the “Patriot Party,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Before leaving office, he pursued unsuccessful legal challenges to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, falsely claiming there had been widespread electoral fraud.

Read more:

In farewell remarks, Trump says ‘movement we started is only just beginning’

Top Republican senator blasts US President Trump for provoking ‘mob’ at Capitol riot

Trump leaves White House for the last time as president

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 January 2021 KSA 10:44 - GMT 07:44