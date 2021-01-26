Trump impeachment article formally delivered to US Senate

The US House of Representatives formally presented an article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday accusing Donald Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol, triggering the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.
The nine Democratic lawmakers who will prosecute #Trump in his #impeachment trial reflect America’s racial, ethnic and sexual #diversity, in stark contrast to the white nationalist imagery that marked the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the #Capitol.https://t.co/TrNYuSRWy3— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 25, 2021
