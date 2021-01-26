Trump impeachment article formally delivered to US Senate

The US House of Representatives formally presented an article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday accusing Donald Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol, triggering the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The nine Democratic lawmakers who will prosecute #Trump in his #impeachment trial reflect America’s racial, ethnic and sexual #diversity, in stark contrast to the white nationalist imagery that marked the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the #Capitol.https://t.co/TrNYuSRWy3 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 25, 2021

In a solemn procession, the nine House impeachment managers silently walked the article of impeachment through the same ornate halls of Congress overrun by Trump supporters on January 6 and delivered it to the secretary of the Senate.

Trump’s Senate trial is to begin the week of February 8.

The nine Democratic lawmakers who will prosecute ex-President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial reflect America’s racial, ethnic and sexual diversity, in stark contrast to the white nationalist imagery that marked the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol.

Read more:

Trump’s second impeachment to be led by diverse team of House Democrats

Trump becomes first US President to be impeached twice

Supporters’ words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial

Last Update: Tuesday, 26 January 2021 KSA 03:27 - GMT 00:27