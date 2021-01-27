China says Indian ban on apps violates WTO rules

China said on Wednesday that the Indian government’s decision to keep a ban on 59 Chinese apps was a violation of the World Trade Organization’s fair rules of business and would hurt Chinese firms.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The ban dates from last year when political tension between the neighbors rose over their disputed border. This month the Indian government decided to keep the ban on TikTok and other apps.
“We urge the Indian side to immediately correct its discriminatory measures and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.
Read more:
China, India military talks over disputed border ‘positive’: Defense ministry
China calls for swift return of missing soldier held by Indian authorities
India says border talks with China yet to make ‘meaningful’ progress to end standoff
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 KSA 12:03 - GMT 09:03