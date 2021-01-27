NEWS
China says Indian ban on apps violates WTO rules

A sign of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is seen on their headquarters in Geneva. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, New Delhi Wednesday 27 January 2021
China said on Wednesday that the Indian government’s decision to keep a ban on 59 Chinese apps was a violation of the World Trade Organization’s fair rules of business and would hurt Chinese firms.

The ban dates from last year when political tension between the neighbors rose over their disputed border. This month the Indian government decided to keep the ban on TikTok and other apps.

“We urge the Indian side to immediately correct its discriminatory measures and avoid causing further damage to bilateral cooperation,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 KSA 12:03 - GMT 09:03

