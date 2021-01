White House special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that no issues the US has with China will be “traded” for climate.

“Obviously we have serious differences with China... the issues of theft of intellectual property and access to market in South China Sea run the list. We all know none of those issues will be traded for anything that has to do with climate,” he said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 27 January 2021 KSA 22:16 - GMT 19:16