Small bomb explodes near Israeli embassy in India’s New Delhi

A “very low intensity improvised device” exploded near the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital city of New Delhi on Friday, police and local media reported.
No one was injured in the blast and police have blocked off the district around the embassy, according to the reports.
According to police, three cars were damaged when the explosion hit.
“Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” a police statement said.
“An explosion occurred recently near the Israeli embassy in India. There were no casualties in the blast, and no damage to the building,” Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities.”
No further details have been provided yet.
(With Agencies)
Last Update: Friday, 29 January 2021 KSA 16:27 - GMT 13:27