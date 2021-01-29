Small bomb explodes near Israeli embassy in India’s New Delhi

A “very low intensity improvised device” exploded near the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital city of New Delhi on Friday, police and local media reported.

No one was injured in the blast and police have blocked off the district around the embassy, according to the reports.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to police, three cars were damaged when the explosion hit.

“Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” a police statement said.

#BreakingNews: Reports of a #blast close to the Embassy of #Israel in #NewDelhi. Caused damage to several vehicles. Blast reported on the pavement near the embassy. Today (29 Jan) marks the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between #India and #Israel. pic.twitter.com/Hkl7jftLPp