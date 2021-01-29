Kremlin critic Navalny’s ‘Putin palace’ film gets 100 million YouTube views

An online video made by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny alleging that President VladimirPutin is the ultimate owner of an opulent palace, something Putin has denied, has been viewed more than 100 million times, YouTube data showed on Friday.
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP)
His public denial on state TV was unusual. Some critics saw it as a sign that he was rattled, an idea the Kremlin has laughed off.
Navalny’s video said the property, built in the Italian palazzo style, had its own underground ice rink, casino, swimming pool, theatre and something called an aqua-disco.
A policeman dressed in civilian clothes holds down a journalist who was filming opposition activist Pavel Krysevich during his action in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and against the mass arrests at Saturday's uncoordinated rally in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP)
The latter inspired a pop music track and video titled “Akvadiskoteka” that has since gained over three million YouTube views.
Navalny rose to prominence in Russia during anti-Kremlin protests in 2011-12 and carved out a following online, particularly among younger Russians in big cities, by airing allegations about official graft.
He was arrested earlier this month after flying back to Moscow from Germany where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in August.
Navalny has accused Putin of ordering his poisoning. Putin has denied the authorities tried to poison him and said Russian agents would have finished the job if they had wanted him dead.