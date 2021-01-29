US journalist Pearl’s beheading: Pakistan govt appeals against acquittal by top court

Pakistan’s government on Friday appealed to the Supreme Court to review its decision to free Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh convicted of kidnapping and beheading US journalist Daniel Pearl, a day after the United States expressed “deep concerns” over the ruling.
A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl at St. Brides Church prior to a memorial service in London March 5, 2002. (Reuters)
His parents expressed shock over the Supreme Court’s decision, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called “an affront to terrorism victims everywhere, including in Pakistan.”
Washington was also prepared to prosecute Sheikh in the United States, Blinken said.
Sheikh Aslam (R), a relative of one of the accused of murdering US journalist Daniel Pearl and his lawyer Nadeem Azhar speak with media representatives outside a prison in Karachi on December 24, 2020. (AFP)
A high court last year commuted Sheikh’s death penalty into a life sentence and acquitted his three co-accused, citing lack of evidence.
The government and Pearl’s parents challenged that decision and pleaded to the Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty, that was turned down on Thursday.