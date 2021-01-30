Britain says EU recognizes error in triggering Brexit clause

Britain’s Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the European Union had recognized they made a mistake by briefly attempting to restrict some exports of COVID-19 vaccines by invoking an emergency Brexit clause.

The EU reversed the plan to use the Article 16 clause to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines from crossing the Irish border into Britain within hours on Friday, after the move sent shockwaves through Northern Ireland, and in London and Dublin.

“They have recognized they have made a mistake and I believe we can now concentrate on making sure that our vaccine program is successful,” Gove told Sky News, adding he had spoken to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and both agreed on the need to reset relations.

