A big blast was heard in Somalia's capital in Mogadishu on Sunday, followed by gunfire, a Reuters journalist said.



It was unclear what had happened, but the terrorist group al-Shabaab frequently carries out bombings in its war on Somalia's central government, which is backed by the United Nations and African Union peacekeeping troops.

Last Update: Sunday, 31 January 2021 KSA 17:21 - GMT 14:21