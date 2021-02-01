Myanmar army pledges fresh elections, power transfer following coup

Myanmar’s army on Monday said it will hold fresh elections and hand power to the winning party once a year-long state of emergency has elapsed, hours after carrying out a coup.

“We will perform real multi-party democracy... with complete balance and fairness,” a statement on the army’s official Facebook page said.

It added that power will be transferred after “holding a free and fair general election and the emergency provisions period is complete.”

The military claims last year’s election, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy win in a landslide, was riddled with massive voter fraud.

Myanmar's Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at Myanmar's Foreign Ministry in Naypyitaw, Myanmar July 6, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Unable to accept the result, the army staged a coup early Monday.

The statement was issued hours after the army took power, detaining de facto leader Suu Kyi, declaring a state of emergency and appointing ex-general Myint Swe as acting president.

According to Myanmar’s constitution -- scripted by the army -- a nationwide state of emergency can be declared for up to a year.

But given the coup and the army’s near-total control of the country, that timeframe is within their power to change.

Last Update: Monday, 01 February 2021 KSA 10:40 - GMT 07:40