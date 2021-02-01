Myanmar ruling military terminates 24 ministers, deputy minister from posts: State TV

Myanmar's ruling junta on Monday announced a purge of Aung San Suu Kyi's government, removing 24 ministers and deputies and naming 11 replacements in its new administration after seizing power in a coup.



The announcement was made on the military-run Myawadday Television and included new appointments in the portfolios for finance, health, information, foreign affairs, defense, borders and interior. Suu Kyi and key officials were detained early on Monday.



Last Update: Monday, 01 February 2021 KSA 17:24 - GMT 14:24