NEWS
WORLD

Myanmar ruling military terminates 24 ministers, deputy minister from posts: State TV

A soldier stands guard on a blockaded road to Myanmar's parliament in Naypyidaw on February 1, 2021, after the military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in a coup. (AFP)
Reuters Monday 01 February 2021
Text size A A A

Myanmar's ruling junta on Monday announced a purge of Aung San Suu Kyi's government, removing 24 ministers and deputies and naming 11 replacements in its new administration after seizing power in a coup.

The announcement was made on the military-run Myawadday Television and included new appointments in the portfolios for finance, health, information, foreign affairs, defense, borders and interior. Suu Kyi and key officials were detained early on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Despite coup, Bangladesh expects Myanmar to uphold Rohingya repatriation process

Explainer: Why did Myanmar military announce emergency, taking control of the reins

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi urged people to oppose a coup: Published statement

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 01 February 2021 KSA 17:24 - GMT 14:24

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top