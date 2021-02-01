Pope Francis, Grand Imam to reunite in event hosted by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmad al-Tayyeb will reunite in an event hosted by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday to mark the UN’s first ever International Day of Human Fraternity, according to Vatican News.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also expected to attend the virtual event, which will take place exactly two years after Pope Francis’ historic trip to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

In what was the first papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula, the pope and Grand Imam al-Tayyeb signed the Document on Human Fraternity, which calls on humanity to unite as brothers and sisters and work together towards peace.

Pope Francis greets Grand Imam Ahmed al-Tayeb of Egypt's Al-Azhar, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Feb. 4, 2019. (AP)

During the event, the two spiritual leaders also became the first recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, named after late founder of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The legacy of the interreligious visit has continued in the UAE with the establishment of top-level peacebuilding organization, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), which is made up of different international religious leaders and scholars.

The organization opened nominations in October for the 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which recognizes “profound contributions to human advancement and the facilitation of peaceful coexistence,” according to a statement.

Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at the Elysee Palace on July 4, 1975. (AP)

The winner will be announced on Thursday, according to Vatican News, and will receive a $1 million prize.

The HCHF is also spearheading the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, an interfaith complex that will consist of a Jewish synagogue, a Christian church, and a Muslim mosque. Currently under construction, it is expected to be completed in 2022.

An artist's illustration of the Abrahamic Family House to be built in Abu Dhabi. (Courtesy: Edelman)

