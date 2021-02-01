US Secretary Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called on Myanmar military leaders to release civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained in overnight raids in the country, according to a statement.
The United States expresses grave concern regarding reports the Burmese military has detained multiple civilian government and civil society leaders. The military must reverse these actions immediately.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 1, 2021
“We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8,” Blinken said.
Myanmar's Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi smiles at Myanmar's Foreign Ministry in Naypyitaw, Myanmar July 6, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)