Biden asks US Supreme Court to cancel asylum, border wall arguments

President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to cancel upcoming oral arguments and delay further action in two pending appeals that were filed by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump over U.S.-Mexico border wall funding and the so-called "remain in Mexico" asylum policy.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The court is scheduled to hear arguments in the two cases on Feb. 22 and March 1, respectively. The Biden administration has already announced plans to discontinue construction of the border wall and suspend the asylum program, potentially making the cases moot.
Read more:
In early going, US President Biden floods the zone with decrees
US ‘action’ looming on Myanmar if ‘steps are not reversed,’ Biden official says
US President Biden's health adviser warns of coronavirus variants, future lockdowns
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 00:44 - GMT 21:44