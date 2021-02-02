NEWS
Biden asks US Supreme Court to cancel asylum, border wall arguments

A lone pedestrian walks across the pedestrian bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Reuters)
Reuters Tuesday 02 February 2021
President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to cancel upcoming oral arguments and delay further action in two pending appeals that were filed by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump over U.S.-Mexico border wall funding and the so-called "remain in Mexico" asylum policy.

The court is scheduled to hear arguments in the two cases on Feb. 22 and March 1, respectively. The Biden administration has already announced plans to discontinue construction of the border wall and suspend the asylum program, potentially making the cases moot.

Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 00:44 - GMT 21:44

