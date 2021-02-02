Tesla to recall 134,951 US vehicles under pressure from auto safety regulators

Tesla Inc has agreed to recall 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles with touchscreen displays that could fail after US auto safety regulators sought the recall last month, according to a recall posted on a government website Tuesday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the unusual recall request in a formal Jan. 13 letter to Tesla, saying it had tentatively concluded the 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X vehicles pose a safety issue.
The agency said touchscreen failures pose significant safety issues, including the loss of rearview/backup camera images and windshield defogging and defrosting systems that “may decrease the driver’s visibility in inclement weather.”
Read more:
Tesla reports big jump in third quarter, delivering 139,300 autos
Bitcoin soars 14 pct after Tesla chief Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter
Tesla claims software engineer stole secrets just days into the job
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 02 February 2021 KSA 15:21 - GMT 12:21