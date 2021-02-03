More EU sanctions against Russia over Navalny ‘not ruled out’: Germany

Germany warned Wednesday that Russia may face further EU sanctions over the jailing of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
“After this ruling, there will now also be talks among EU partners. Further sanctions cannot be ruled out,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert.
Nevertheless, he told reporters the government had not changed its position in support of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia.
A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.
Last Update: Wednesday, 03 February 2021 KSA 15:34 - GMT 12:34