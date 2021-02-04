House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.

"In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021," Democratic lawmaker Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, wrote in a letter to Trump and his attorneys.

The impeachment trial of Trump, the first U.S. president to face such a trial twice, is expected to begin next week.

Trump, who baselessly has argued that he lost the presidential election due to rampant electoral fraud, a charge he has continued to tout throughout the impeachment, urged supporters to fight at a rally before the storming of the Capitol.

