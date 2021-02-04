Three held at Myanmar anti-coup protest in second-biggest city of Mandalay

At least three arrests were made in Myanmar after a protest on Thursday in the second-biggest city Mandalay against this week's coup, activist groups said.
UK condemnation
We condemn the detention and charges against Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials. They must be released immediately and have charges removed. There must be no backsliding from democracy. The UK is consulting with international partners on next steps— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) February 4, 2021
Last Update: Thursday, 04 February 2021 KSA 14:50 - GMT 11:50