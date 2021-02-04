Three held at Myanmar anti-coup protest in second-biggest city of Mandalay

At least three arrests were made in Myanmar after a protest on Thursday in the second-biggest city Mandalay against this week's coup, activist groups said.

The demonstration was the first such street protest against this week's army takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected administration. The arrests were confirmed by student activists from three groups, based in Mandalay and Yangon.

UK condemnation

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday condemned the charges filed against Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and called for her immediate release.

“We condemn the detention and charges against Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials. They must be released immediately and have charges removed,” Raab tweeted.

Last Update: Thursday, 04 February 2021 KSA 14:50 - GMT 11:50