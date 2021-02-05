Moscow expels Polish, Swedish, German diplomats: Ministry

Russia on Friday announced the expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland, accusing them of taking part in illegal protests last month against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that Moscow considered the actions of the diplomats unacceptable.

Last Update: Friday, 05 February 2021 KSA 17:39 - GMT 14:39