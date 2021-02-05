Police launch probe after three, including two women, killed in west of Scotland

Detectives in the west of Scotland have launched an investigation after two women were killed, including one outside a hospital, and a man died in a car crash soon afterwards.

A 39-year-old woman was discovered in the car park of the Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock, southwest of Glasgow, at about 7:45 pm (1945 GMT) Thursday, but she died at the scene despite medical treatment.

About 20 minutes later, a 24-year-old woman was found stabbed in a street in the town and died in hospital.

A 40-year-old man was found dead at about 8:30 pm after a car crash, Police Scotland said.

Officers quickly ruled out a link to terrorism but the hospital was put under a lockdown for several hours.

“Enquiries carried out so far have indicated that the incidents were linked, and an investigation is under way to establish the exact circumstances of what happened,” Police Scotland said in a statement.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

Last Update: Friday, 05 February 2021 KSA 16:28 - GMT 13:28