S. Korean trade minister abandons bid in WTO race

South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee on Friday abandoned her bid to become head of the World Trade Organization, Seoul said, clearing the way for Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to become the first woman and first African director-general.

Yoo had consulted with the United States - her prime backer - and other major countries and “decided to renounce her candidacy”, South Korea’s trade ministry said in a statement.

