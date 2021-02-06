‘No need’ for Trump to get intelligence briefings anymore: US President Biden

US President Joe Biden said Friday that there is “no need” for his predecessor, Donald Trump, to get classified intelligence briefings.

“What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” Biden questioned during a televised interview.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added: “I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings.”

Outgoing presidents have traditionally been given intelligence briefings, but a sitting president has the authority to halt the custom.

Trump was one of the only US presidents to skip Inauguration Day and not attend his successor’s swearing-in.

Days before, on Jan. 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in what many referred to as an insurrection.

The former president is now facing an impeachment trial after Congress impeached him for an unprecedented second time last month.

But Biden pointed to Trump’s “erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection” as reason enough to stop getting the briefings.

Asked about the possibility of stopping intel briefings from reaching Trump, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that it was “under review.”

Read more:

Trump critic Kinzinger starts political action committee to ‘renew’ Republican Party

Trump hires new lawyers for impeachment defense after ditching earlier team

Last Update: Saturday, 06 February 2021 KSA 03:16 - GMT 00:16