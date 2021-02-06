Germany, France, UK, US agree to ‘revive transatlantic ties’

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States on Friday said they wanted “to revive” the transatlantic relationship, following their first in-depth talks since President Joe Biden took office.
“The foreign ministers agreed that they want to revive the traditionally close transatlantic partnership and tackle global challenges together in future,” the German foreign ministry said in a statement.
“This first, in-depth exchange between the foreign ministers since President Biden’s inauguration was characterized by a trusting and constructive atmosphere.”
Last Update: Saturday, 06 February 2021 KSA 01:29 - GMT 22:29