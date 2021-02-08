.
.
.
.
Language

Myanmar police use water canon on anti-coup protesters

Protesters hold signs denouncing the military during a demonstration against the coup in Yangon on February 8, 2021. Ye Aung THU / AFP
Protesters hold signs denouncing the military during a demonstration against the coup in Yangon on February 8, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Myanmar police use water canon on anti-coup protesters

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Police used water cannon Monday on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar’s capital, according to witnesses.

“Police used water cannon to clear the (road),” Naypyidaw resident Kyaw Kyaw, who had joined the protest, told AFP.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A photographer also witnessed the incident, the first reported use of water cannon against protesters since rallies kicked off three days ago.

Massive crowds joined anti-coup protests across Myanmar as workers went on a nationwide strike, demanding the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of democracy.

“We are joining the protest to end the military dictatorship,” Kyaw Kyaw said.

Rallies over the weekend were largely peaceful, but local media reported that in the southeastern city of Myawaddy, police fired warning shots in the air to disperse a group of protesters.

Read more:

Myanmar coup: Protests swell rapidly one week on

Thousands rally against Myanmar coup in second day of protests

Pope Francis calls on Myanmar leaders to serve common good, seek ‘democratic’ harmony

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Abu Dhabi bans gatherings, limits capacity in malls, beaches, restaurants Abu Dhabi bans gatherings, limits capacity in malls, beaches, restaurants
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 

Before you go

Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city

Explore More