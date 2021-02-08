.
.
.
.
Language

Myanmar state TV threatens ‘action’ against protestors who break the law

A Myanmar citizen holds up a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar, outside United Nations venue in Bangkok, Thailand February 2, 2021. (Reuters)
A Myanmar citizen holds up a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar, outside United Nations venue in Bangkok, Thailand February 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Myanmar state TV threatens ‘action’ against protestors who break the law

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Yangon

Published: Updated:

Myanmar state TV warned Monday that “action” would be taken against protesters who break the law, as huge crowds demonstrated against a military coup.

Tens of thousands of people rallied over the weekend and the movement built on Monday with more protests and the start of a general strike.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The junta, which ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a lightning coup a week ago, has so far refrained from using deadly force to quell demonstrations, but with pressure growing police fired water cannon to disperse protesters in Naypyidaw.

A statement read by an announcer on state-run MRTV said there had been violations of the law and threats of force by groups “using the excuse of democracy and human rights”.

“Action must be taken according to the law with effective steps against offences which disturb, prevent and destroy the state’s stability, public safety and the rule of law,” the statement said.

The military - which ruled Myanmar for nearly half a century - seized power after complaining its allegations of fraud in November’s general election were not being investigated properly.

During junta rule dissent was vigorously quashed and the military frequently used lethal force, notably against huge protests in 1988 and 2007.

Read more:

Myanmar coup: Protests swell rapidly one week on

Myanmar police use water canon on anti-coup protesters

Australia demands immediate release of detained economist in Myanmar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM

Before you go

Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city

Explore More