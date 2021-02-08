.
.
.
.
Language

Pope Francis urges Myanmar generals to free political prisoners, return to democracy

Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on February 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Police fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on February 8, 2021. (Reuters)

Pope Francis urges Myanmar generals to free political prisoners, return to democracy

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Vatican City

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis on Monday urged Myanmar’s military leaders to free political prisoners and resume the country’s “brusquely interrupted” path to democracy.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The pope made his appeal in his annual address to the diplomatic corps as tens of thousands of people joined a third day of nationwide demonstrations in Myanmar against the military’s removal of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi a week ago.

Myanmar police on Monday warned protesters to disperse or face force shortly after state television signaled impending action to stifle mass demonstrations against a military coup and the arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Tens of thousands of people joined a third day of street demonstrations in towns and cities across the country to denounce the military for its seizure of power last Monday.

In the capital Naypyitaw, three lines of police in riot gear could be seen across a road as protesters chanted anti-coup slogans and told police they should serve the people not the military, according to media and a live feed of events.

Police placed a sign in the road saying that live ammunition could be used if demonstrators breached the third line of officers.

Earlier, police in Naypyitaw briefly turned water cannon on protesters.

Reuters has been unable to contact the junta for comment on the protests, but state media signaled possible action against them in the first comment from any government channel, saying the public wanted rid of “wrongdoers.”

“We, the whole people who value justice, freedom, equality, peace and safety, not only refuse to accept the lawless wrongdoers but also request that they be prevented and removed through cooperation,” the MRTV television station said in a comment.

Though not attributed to any authority or group, it was later read out on a military-owned network.

Read more:

Myanmar coup: Protests swell rapidly one week on

Australia demands immediate release of detained economist in Myanmar

Myanmar police use water canon on anti-coup protesters

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table
Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM Dubai on track to vaccinate 100 percent of adult population by Q4 of 2021: WAM

Before you go

Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city

Explore More