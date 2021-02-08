.
.
.
.
Language

Somali opposition leaders say they no longer recognize President Farmajo

President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed speaks onstage during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit. (AFP)
President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed speaks onstage in 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Somali opposition leaders say they no longer recognize President Farmajo

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Mogadishu 

Published: Updated:

Somalia’s opposition leaders have announced that they no longer recognize President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, after his term expired without a political agreement on a path toward elections to replace him.

“Starting from 8th February 2021, the council of opposition candidates does not recognize Farmajo as president. The council will not accept any form of mandate extension through pressure,” the opposition leaders said in a statement issued late Sunday that referred to the president by his common nickname.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

-Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months China reports no new local COVID-19 infection for first time in nearly 2 months
When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates When will life return to normal? In 7.4 years at today's coronavirus vaccine rates

Top Content

Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam  Over 100 people killed after Himalayan glacier crashes into dam 
Abu Dhabi bans gatherings, limits capacity in malls, beaches, restaurants Abu Dhabi bans gatherings, limits capacity in malls, beaches, restaurants
Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail Death sentences of three young Saudis commuted to 10 years’ jail
Biden and Saudi Arabia Biden and Saudi Arabia
Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table Biden: US will not lift Iran sanctions to get them back to the table
Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry  Reimposing COVID-19 curfew in Saudi Arabia under consideration: Interior ministry 

Before you go

Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city

Explore More