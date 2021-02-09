.
Five killed in two separate attacks in Afghanistan’s capital

Afghan firefighters remove the remains of a burnt car at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2021. (Reuters/Omar Sobhan)
Afghan firefighters remove the remains of a burnt car at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan January 10, 2021. (Reuters/Omar Sobhan)
Terrorism

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Five government employees were killed in two separate attacks in Afghanistan’s capital on Tuesday, officials said, the latest in a series in which civilians have been targeted.

Unknown gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying employees of a provincial rural economic development department in southern Kabul, killing four people.

The head of the department was among those killed as they headed back to the central province of Maidan Wardak where their department was based, a spokesman for the national rural rehabilitation department said.

A foreign affairs ministry vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in eastern Kabul, killing the driver, the ministry said in a statement.

A picture obtained by AFP from the Iranian news agency Tasnim on January 31, 2021, shows Iran’ FM Mohammad Javad Zarif (2nd-R) meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (2nd-L) of the Taliban in Tehran. (AFP)
Almost daily deadly attacks with small, magnetic bombs attached to the undercarriages of vehicles, roadside explosive devices and shootings are unnerving Afghan officials, activists and journalists.

The attacks are concentrated in urban centers and come as protracted peace talks take place in Doha between Taliban militants, fighting since 2001 to regain power, and Afghan government officials.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters in a text message that Tuesday’s attacks “had nothing to do with us.”

A number of Western embassies recently said in a statement, before Tuesday’s bloodshed, that the Taliban were responsible for “the majority of this targeted violence.”

US President Joe Biden’s administration is reviewing how to handle the peace process, including a troop withdrawal agreement Washington signed with the Taliban under previous President Donald Trump.

