.
.
.
.
Language

Russia issues international arrest warrant for Navalny ally Volkov

Leonid Volkov, a top strategist for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (File photo: AP)
Leonid Volkov, a top strategist for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (File photo: AP)

Russia issues international arrest warrant for Navalny ally Volkov

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

Russia has issued an international arrest warrant for one of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s allies, Leonid Volkov, who is currently based outside Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Volkov has urged Russians to gather near their homes for a brief Valentine’s Day protest this weekend, shining their mobile phone torches and lighting candles in heart shapes to flood social media.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against the jailing of Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, who says he is being persecuted for political reasons.

Read more:

EU discusses new Russia sanctions: Navalny Aides

‘The spring will be ours’ - freed protesters in Russia say ready to march again

One in six Russians more negative on Putin after Navalny palace video, poll indicates

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars? What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Hope Probe: UAE visitors to receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival Hope Probe: UAE visitors to receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic
Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More