.
.
.
.
Language

US agents can search phones, laptops at airports without a warrant: Court

Picture frames hang with a Department of Homeland Security seal in the US Customs and Border Protection office at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). (File Photo: Reuters)
Picture frames hang with a Department of Homeland Security seal in the US Customs and Border Protection office at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). (File Photo: Reuters)

US agents can search phones, laptops at airports without a warrant: Court

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A federal appeals court ruled that US border agents do not need warrants to search travelers’ smartphones and laptops at airports and other US ports of entry, a practice that grew during the Trump administration.

The 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston late on Tuesday ruled against 11 travelers subjected to warrantless device searches at the border who argued that current policies governing them were unconstitutional.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Policies of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement allowed agents to perform suspicionless, “basic” device searches and more-intrusive, “advanced” searches with reasonable suspicion of a crime.

The number of electronic device searches at the border ballooned during former Republican President Donald Trump’s administration from 30,200 during the 2017 fiscal year to 40,913 in 2019.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Electronic Frontier Foundation sued on the travelers’ behalf, arguing the policies violated the US Constitution’s Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures and their First Amendment free speech rights.

US District Judge Denise Casper in 2019 declined to force agents to have probable cause and secure warrants before searching devices, but she said they must have reasonable suspicion that the devices contained contraband.

But US Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch, writing for a three-judge panel, said basic border searches do not need to be supported by reasonable suspicion and said a warrant requirement would “hamstring” agents at the busy borders.

Lynch added that the ruling does not prevent policies or laws from being adopted that would provide greater privacy protections than the Constitution requires.

“Congress is better situated than the judiciary to identify the harms that threaten us at the border,” she wrote.
Esha Bhandari, an ACLU attorney, said it was disappointed and is “evaluating all options to ensure we don’t lose our privacy rights when we travel.”

CBP declined to comment.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars? What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire
UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More