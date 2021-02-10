Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lands in Germany

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has landed at Frankfurt airport after flying from Russia, German magazine Spiegel reported in its online edition on Wednesday.

Navalny’s wife told his supporters last week they would still triumph despite his jailing and thanked them for protesting in a case she said had made her life a stream of police stations, home searches and court hearings.

A court sentenced Navalny, a prominent opponent of Vladimir Putin, to three and a half years for parole violations he said were trumped up to sideline him, ignoring calls from the West and protesters at home to release him.

Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a military-grade nerve agent.

