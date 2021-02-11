.
China bans BBC’s 24-hour news channel, British broadcaster ‘disappointed’ by decision

The main entrance to the headquarters of the BBC in London. (File photo: AP)

The BBC said Thursday it was “disappointed” after China’s broadcasting regulator announced that the BBC World News channel will be banned from airing inside the country over alleged reporting violations.

“We are disappointed that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action,” a spokeswoman for the British broadcaster said.

“The BBC is the world’s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favour,” the added in a statement.

