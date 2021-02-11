.
.
.
.
Language

US President Biden targets Myanmar generals with sanctions, asset freeze over coup

Soldiers arrive at a Hindu temple in Yangon on February 2, 2021, as Myanmar's generals appeared in firm control a day after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Suu Kyi detained. (AFP)
Soldiers arrive at a Hindu temple in Yangon on February 2, 2021, as Myanmar's generals appeared in firm control a day after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Suu Kyi detained. (AFP)

US President Biden targets Myanmar generals with sanctions, asset freeze over coup

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the United States was taking action against Myanmar's military including freezing access to US-based assets as he urged its generals to relinquish power.

"Today I again call on the Burmese military to immediately release democratic political leaders and activists they are now detaining including Aung San Suu Kyi and also Win Myint, the president," Biden said in his latest remarks following last week's coup.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

"The military must relinquish power," he said.

Biden said his administration was cutting off the generals' access to $1 billion in funds in the United States and would soon unveil new sanctions.

"I've approved a new executive order enabling us to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup, their business interests as well as close family members," Biden said.

Biden said that his administration would identify a first round of targets under the sanctions this week.

He reiterated that the United States would not curb assistance to Myanmar, also known as Burma, directed toward civil society or humanitarian groups.

US law forbids assistance to governments that take power in coups, although virtually all US funding to Myanmar is channeled through non-governmental groups.

Top generals including the army chief who led the coup, Min Aung Hlaing, are already under US travel and financial sanctions for Myanmar's brutal campaign against the mostly Muslim people Rohingya people.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States could still raise further pressure on the generals by coordinating its action with allies.

"We can impose costs that are even steeper by working with our like-minded partners and allies," Price said.

Read more:

Myanmar protests resume, West condemns security response

UN rights investigator warns Myanmar against use of lethal force

UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars? What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire
UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More