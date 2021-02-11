.
.
.
.
Language

US State Dept expects Blinken, Turkey's minister to chat, says S-400 policy unchanged

Turkey and USA
Flags of the United States and Turkey. (Stock photo)

US State Dept expects Blinken, Turkey's minister to chat, says S-400 policy unchanged

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to have a chat with his Turkish counterpart, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in the coming days, the State Department spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked if the United States is considering Turkey's recent suggestion that it may not need to make the Russian S-400 missile defense systems operational all the time, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington's policy remained unchanged.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

"Russian S-400s are incompatible with NATO equipment, they threaten the security of NATO technology, and they're inconsistent with Turkey's commitments as a NATO ally," Price told reporters.

Turkey's defense minister, Hulusi Akar, was cited on Tuesday as saying that Turkey would propose only partially activating its S-400s in negotiations with the United States, which sanctioned Ankara over the air defense systems in December.

Washington sanctioned Ankara for acquiring the S-400s on grounds they threaten its F-35 fighter jets and are incompatible with shared NATO defenses, something that Turkey rejects. Turkey says the systems will stand independently from NATO defenses.

Since Democrat Joe Biden was elected U.S. president, Ankara has said it wants better ties and again proposed an S-400 joint working group. Washington has repeatedly rejected that and says sanctions will remain until Turkey no longer possesses the missiles.

Read more:

Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights

Turkey hints at compromise with US over Russian S-400 missile system

Turkey's Erdogan preparing for worst during 4 years of US incoming president Biden

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars? What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire Arab Coalition: Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, plane catches fire
UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights Majority of US senators urge Biden to press Turkey on rights

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More