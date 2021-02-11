.
Pentagon forms new task force on China, US to review strategy on Beijing: Biden

President Joe Biden speaks to Department of Defense personnel at the Pentagon, Feb. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP)
US foreign policy

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

The United States has launched a new China task force and the Pentagon will “meet” the challenge from Beijing by reinforcing strong alliances, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

“We need to meet the growing challenges posed by China to keep peace and defend our interests in the Indo-Pacific and globally,” Biden said during a speech from the Pentagon.

Biden’s first trip to the Pentagon since becoming president, included comments from Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Biden also announced a review of US strategy toward China and that he had received a briefing from Austin on the new task force looking at Washington’s military policy with regards to China.

A US official told Reuters that a 15-member task force would be created at the Pentagon to review the strategy and present recommendations within four months.

But the president said bipartisan US support and international alliances were needed for a successful approach to China.

“That’s how we will meet the China challenge and ensure the American people win the competition in the future,” Biden said.

Earlier this week, two US carrier groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea, as China accused the United States of damaging peace and stability.

Washington has contested China’s extensive territorial claims in the region, accusing it of militarizing the South China Sea and trying to intimidate neighbors such as Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, which have claims that overlap with China’s in the resource-rich area.

- With Reuters

