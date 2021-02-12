.
.
.
.
Language

Social media in free speech case: India court seeks responses from govt., Twitter

Indian Supreme Court in New Delhi (AP)
Indian Supreme Court in New Delhi. (AP)

Social media in free speech case: India court seeks responses from govt., Twitter

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India’s top court on Friday sought the government and Twitter’s response to a petition seeking greater regulation of content on social media platforms amid a debate over free speech.

The case comes amid a growing standoff between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government and Twitter, after the company refused to fully comply with orders to remove certain accounts that were critical of the government’s handling of months-long farmer protests.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Twitter said on Wednesday it won’t suspend accounts of news organizations, journalists, activists and politicians, citing its “principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression.”

But Twitter did suspend hundreds of accounts only in India after the government identified those it says have been spreading misinformation and provocative content linked to farmers who are protesting agricultural laws since November on the outskirts of New Delhi.

The petition was filed by Vinit Goenka, a member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP. His attorney told the court that there were hundreds of fake Twitter handles and Facebook accounts in the name of eminent people and dignitaries that were being used to tarnish the image of the Indian government.

Critics have accused the Modi government of using the massive demonstrations to escalate a crackdown on free speech and silence opponents.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule after getting responses from the government and Twitter.

The petition comes in the backdrop of the government’s drive to further regulate online content. The New Delhi Television news channel said the government has drawn up draft rules to regulate social media, streaming and digital news content, which will include a code of ethics and a mechanism to report inappropriate content and ask for its removal. The proposed rules haven’t been made public.

Twitter’s decision to not remove certain accounts unnerved the government on Thursday, which warned the company that it “must respect” Indian laws “irrespective of Twitter’s own rules and guidelines.” The government has also served the company with a non-compliance notice and threatened its officials with a fine and imprisonment of up to seven years for violating the order.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (left), and Union Minister for Law and Justice and Ministry of Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad pose for a photo during a press conference on Google's collaboration with small scale local businesses in New Delhi, India. (File photo: AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (left), and Union Minister for Law and Justice and Ministry of Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad pose for a photo during a press conference on Google's collaboration with small scale local businesses in New Delhi, India. (File photo: AP)

On Thursday, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Parliament that Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn would have to follow the Indian Constitution. He warned the social media websites of “strict action” if they were “misused to spread fake news and fuel violence.”

“We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve,” Twitter said on Wednesday. “We are exploring options under Indian law — both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been impacted. We remain committed to safeguarding the health of the conversation occurring on Twitter, and strongly believe that the tweets should flow.”

Read more:

More Twitter accounts suspended in India amid free speech debate

Indian journalists accused of sedition over protest reporting

India slams comments from celebrities Rihanna, Thunberg on farm protests

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule
Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption  Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption 
This is how experts are tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants This is how experts are tracking the spread of COVID-19 variants
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More