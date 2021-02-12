.
.
.
.
Language

Teen girl’s rape and murder sparks outcry, protest in Nepal

Activists stage a mock funeral during a protest against the growing incidents of violence on women in Kathmandu, Nepal February 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Activists stage a mock funeral during a protest against the growing incidents of violence on women in Kathmandu, Nepal February 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Teen girl’s rape and murder sparks outcry, protest in Nepal

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Hundreds of Nepalis staged a mock funeral procession in the capital Kathmandu Friday after the rape and murder of a teenage girl drew attention to a rise in sexual assault cases.

Bhagirathi Bhatta, 17, went missing on Thursday last week while she was going home from school. Her body was found a day later in a gorge near her village in Baitadi district in western Nepal.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An initial investigation by police found that she had been raped and then strangled.

At the protest in Kathmandu, demonstrators dressed in white mourning clothes carried a young woman on a bamboo stretcher to symbolize the victims who lose their lives to such violent crimes.

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest rally against rape and the increasing cases of violence on women, in Kathmandu on February 12, 2021. (AFP)
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest rally against rape and the increasing cases of violence on women, in Kathmandu on February 12, 2021. (AFP)

Others followed, calling for an end to violence against women and justice for victims as the marched.

Several people wrapped black cloth around their eyes to symbolically protest the government turning a blind eye to the spate of cases.

“We are here to challenge and pressure the government... The murderer has to be brought out to the streets, has to be punished,” protester Rekha Thapa told AFP.

“Next to none have received justice,” another protester, Anoushka Pandey, told AFP.

After nationwide outrage, India’s federal authorities take over gang-rape probe World News After nationwide outrage, India’s federal authorities take over gang-rape probe

“If tomorrow something happens to me or somebody I love and care about, who is going to be accountable? Who is going to give us justice? For all of these answers I am here.”

In 2018, thousands poured onto the streets after the brutal rape and murder of 13-year-old schoolgirl Nirmala Pant, with one person dying and dozens injured during the protests.

The state was accused of not taking adequate action in rape cases, and a video emerged of police officers destroying evidence.

Some 2,100 rape cases were reported in Nepal last year, according to the police, up from less than 1,000 in 2015.

Activists say the higher number of cases reflect more reports of violence by women. But they say that many more assaults also go unreported in the deeply patriarchal country.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone used in Abha airport attack a replica of Iranian UAV
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle

Top Content

More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule More than 1,600 people in Abu Dhabi face prosecution for breaking COVID-19 party rule
All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician All the COVID-causing virus in the world would fit in a coke can: Mathematician
Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report Iran nuclear deal, easing sanctions did not curb Iran-backed militancy: Report
Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption  Saudi Arabia charges 48 govt officials, employees with corruption 
Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle Iranian nuclear scientist killed by one-ton gun in Israeli hit: Jewish Chronicle
New York police remove barriers from Trump Tower New York police remove barriers from Trump Tower

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More